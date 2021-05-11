Home>>
China's CPI up 0.9 percent year on year in April
(Xinhua) 10:02, May 11, 2021
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.9 percent year on year in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.
