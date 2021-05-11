China's CPI up 0.9 percent year on year in April

Xinhua) 10:02, May 11, 2021

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.9 percent year on year in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

