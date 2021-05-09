Home>>
3 injured in NYC Times Square shooting
(Xinhua) 13:56, May 09, 2021
NEW YORK, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Three people, including a four-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting in New York City's Times Square Saturday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) at 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, authorities said.
The victims were sent to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive, and police believed that none of the victims knew each other or knew the shooter.
A dispute involving several individuals led at least one of them to pull out a gun and open fire, police said.
No arrests have yet been made. The New York Police Department released a video showing a person of interest on its twitter.
The investigation is underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- NYC commemorates lives lost to COVID-19 pandemic
- NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate up to 6.35 pct, new cases down to 3,108: mayor
- Multiple landmarks in New York City lit up to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
- NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 8.44 pct, new cases up to 4,743: mayor
- NYC to cancel Trump Organization contracts: mayor
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.