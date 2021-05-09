3 injured in NYC Times Square shooting

Xinhua) 13:56, May 09, 2021

NEW YORK, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Three people, including a four-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting in New York City's Times Square Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) at 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, authorities said.

The victims were sent to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive, and police believed that none of the victims knew each other or knew the shooter.

A dispute involving several individuals led at least one of them to pull out a gun and open fire, police said.

No arrests have yet been made. The New York Police Department released a video showing a person of interest on its twitter.

The investigation is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)