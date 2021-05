Video: We Are China

Sao Paulo state governor receives dose of Chinese Sinovac vaccine

Xinhua) 10:51, May 08, 2021

Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 7, 2021. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

