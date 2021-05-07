Brazil keen to expand economic, trade ties with China: FM

Xinhua) 14:26, May 07, 2021

BRASILIA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Brazil aims to expand and diversify its economic and trade relations with China, its largest trading partner, Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said Thursday.

In a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Franca said relations with China were among the priorities of the Brazilian government.

"We want an even greater economic-trade relationship with China, and also a more diversified one. Our exports to China, still concentrated in a few primary products, will be able to expand in quantity and variety," he said.

According to the top diplomat, possible ways include gaining approval for more genetically modified organisms and increasing sales of animal proteins, through the authorization of more establishments.

"Bilateral trade grew in 2020 ... In the first quarter of 2021, there are already signs that this trend will continue," Franca said.

