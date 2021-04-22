Brazil grants permission for clinical trial of new Chinese vaccine

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has authorized clinical trials of a new COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals, according to official statement, Reuters reported on Monday.

Anvisa said the company was authorized to conduct Phase II and III trials in Brazil, and Sichuan Clover is planning to test the vaccine on 22,000 volunteers in Latin America, South Africa, Belgium, China, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom, said the report.

On the same day, CNBC reported that China's CanSino Biologics will be starting clinical trials next week for a COVID-19 vaccine that is administered through inhalation.

An inhaled vaccine could theoretically provide additional protection by activating antibodies in the airways, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Xuefeng Yu told CNBC.

