Tokyo Olympic torch takes historical mission ship to mark China-Japan cultural exchange

Xinhua) 09:44, May 08, 2021

Torch bearers Kobayashi Mitsuyoshi (L) and Yamada Jun hold the torches during the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Nagasaki, Japan, May 7, 2021. The Tokyo Olympic torch relay took a reconstructed mission ship used by Japanese envoys to China 1,400 years ago to mark the cultural exchange between the two neighboring East Asian countries. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

NAGASAKI, Japan, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Tokyo Olympic torch on Friday took a reconstructed mission ship used by Japanese envoys to China 1,400 years ago to mark the cultural exchange between the two neighboring East Asian countries.

A mission ship, originally reconstructed for Shanghai Expo 2010, carried the Olympic flame from the prefectural government building to the forest park across the Nagasaki harbor, covering about one kilometer and taking about 20 minutes.

Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi, the torch bearer, said before boarding the ship, "I cannot help think of those Japanese envoys who started their journey with dreams and hopes from this ship to a wider world. I, too, hope to keep moving forward with dreams."

A simple ceremony was held for the night section of the torch relay without spectators.

Kong Xuanyou, the Chinese ambassador to Japan, sent a written message to the event, which read, "After 1300 years, the mission ship carrying the Olympic flame has witnessed a new chapter of friendly exchange between Japan and China."

Nagasaki vice governor Ken Hirata said that the participation of the reconstructed mission ship would help to strengthen the friendly relations between China and Japan and share the desire for peace and friendship with people all over the world.

The 110-ton red-colored ship, which is about 30 meters long and nine meters wide, is believed to be a life-size replica of the 7th Century vessel used by the Japanese envoys to China's Tang Dynasty.

The cross-cultural exchanges began with five missions between 600 and 614, initially to China's Sui Dynasty, and at least 18 or 19 missions were sent to Tang Dynasty from 630 to 894.

Japanese court officials, diplomats, scholars, engineers, Buddhist monks and merchants were sent via those ships to learn about Chinese culture, administration and institutions.

