Chinese track-and-field elites to warm up in Xi'an for Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 15:27, April 21, 2021

XI'AN, China, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's track and field elites will take part in a training camp in Xi'an in a warm-up event for the Tokyo Olympics from April 27 to 29.

According to the organizing committee of China's 14th National Games, members of the Shaanxi Athletics team will also take part in the competition.

The event will be held at the main stadium of the Xi'an Olympic Sports Center. The construction of the venue started on October 9, 2017, and was officially completed on June 23, 2020.

Shaanxi will host China's 14th National Games from September 15 to 27. The event is a test competition for the track and field event of the upcoming National Games.

According to the schedule released by the organizing committee, all the Games' test events will be held between March and June.

