In pics: Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Kumamoto

Xinhua) 14:55, May 07, 2021

Former Olympian Eriguchi Masashi (C) runs with the torch during the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, May 6, 2021. (Tokyo 2020/Handout via Xinhua)

