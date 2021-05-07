Home>>
In pics: Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Kumamoto
14:55, May 07, 2021
Former Olympian Eriguchi Masashi (C) runs with the torch during the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, May 6, 2021. (Tokyo 2020/Handout via Xinhua)
