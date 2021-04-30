Exhibition held at Thapong Visual Arts Center in Botswana

Xinhua

Photo taken on April 28, 2021 shows artworks on display during an exhibition at Thapong Visual Arts Center in Gaborone, Botswana. Thapong Visual Arts Center is currently exhibiting artworks of five local visual artists under the theme "Signature". The exhibition runs from April 24 to May 6. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

