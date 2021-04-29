Misty rain shrouds Lijiang River

Ecns.cn) 15:57, April 29, 2021

Misty rain covers the Lijiang River in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 28, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

Shrouded in mist, the Lijiang River resembles a beautiful ink wash painting. In recent years, Guilin has made great efforts in environmental protection of the Lijiang River, taking measures such as sewage treatment and mountain restoration, which have greatly improved the ecology of the Lijiang River basin and the living environment.

