China renews blue alert for rainstorms

China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in several provinces and regions, where incessant downpours have already wreaked havoc.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Jiangsu, the National Meteorological Center said, warning that some areas of Anhui, Jiangsu, Hunan and Hebei will experience up to 180 mm of daily rainfall.

Some of the aforementioned regions will see more than 70 mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, the center said.

The center advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.