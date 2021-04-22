Sri Lanka commemorates 2nd anniversary of Easter bombings

Xinhua) 09:05, April 22, 2021

People commemorate the second anniversary of the Easter Sunday terror attacks to remember all the victims killed in the suicide blasts in 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

COLOMBO, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan prime minister and legislators commemorated the second anniversary of the Easter Sunday terror attacks by observing a two minute silence on Wednesday to remember all the victims killed in the suicide blasts in 2019.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa observed the silence in honor of those killed at his official residence in Colombo while parliamentarians who were all dressed in black observed silence in the parliament complex ahead of the day's parliamentary sessions.

Meanwhile silence was also observed across the country as thousands gathered in churches and attended the events to remember the over 260 killed in the blasts by suicide attackers in the early hours of April 21, 2019.

The events were held under tight security as thousands of police and army personnel were deployed in every church across the country.

Sri Lankan authorities continue to probe the terror attacks and say they have identified the masterminds behind the attack, who have been taken into custody.

Several foreign tourists were also killed in the attacks.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)