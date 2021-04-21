China's Yunnan reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:09, April 21, 2021

KUNMING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan Province reported two confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The cases were found among a group of people who had been potentially exposed to the coronavirus and are under quarantine, after new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases began to emerge in late March, the commission said.

As of Tuesday, 67 confirmed cases, including six imported ones, as well as 13 asymptomatic cases were receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

