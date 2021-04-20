Miguel Diaz-Canel elected head of Cuba's communist party

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel speaks during the Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in Havana, Cuba, April 16, 2021. (Ariel Royero/Prensa Latina/Handout via Xinhua)

"The most revolutionary stand inside the revolution is to always defend the (PCC) party, in the same way, the party must be the major defender of the (Cuban) revolution," said Diaz-Canel.

HAVANA, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel was elected Monday the new First Secretary of Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), as the successor to Raul Castro, local media reported.

The announcement was made during the final session of the Eighth Congress of the PCC as the island nation marks the 60th anniversary of the victory against the U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion.

During his political career, Diaz-Canel has also served as the first secretary of the provincial party committee of the PCC in the provinces of Villa Clara and Holguin, minister of higher education, vice-president of the Council of Ministers, and first vice-president of the Council of State, among other responsibilities.

The rest of the members of the new Political Bureau, Secretariat, and Central Committee of the PCC were also elected during the session.

Raul Castro was elected to the top position of the PCC in April 2011 at the PCC's 6th Congress, succeeding his elder brother and ex-president Fidel Castro, who had held that position since the founding of the party in 1965.

During the four-day Congress, participants discussed ideology, updating of the Cuban model, internal functioning of the PCC as well as the economic transformations implemented over the past five years on the island.

Diosvany Acosta, first secretary of Cuba's Young Communist League, told Xinhua that the Cuban youth is committed to actively continuing to participate in the country's social and economic activities.

"We have played a leading role during the COVID-19 pandemic response. That is the result of principles and values instilled by the Cuban revolution into us," said Acosta.

Asked about takeaways from the Congress, Havana residents agreed decisions made at the most important meeting of Cuban communists would be fundamental for the present and future of the island nation.

Maria Antonia Dominguez, a 45-year-old private sector employee, told Xinhua that she felt confident the PCC would continue working together with the Cuban people to build a more prosperous socialism system.

"Socialism is the real solution to the problems affecting humanity," she said, adding "I have no doubt the Cuban revolution will continue moving on the right track for years to come."

