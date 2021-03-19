Interview: Cuba, China boost scientific exchange amid global pandemic response, says official
HAVANA, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Cuba and China have strengthened scientific exchange and collaboration facing the global health emergency of COVID-19 pandemic, a senior Cuban official has said.
"In this regard, some laboratories set up across the island for testing COVID-19 samples are equipped with Chinese technologies," Francisco Duran, national director of hygiene and epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, told Xinhua in an interview.
In addition, the two countries have sent medical teams abroad to help combat the virus under the World Health Organization guidelines, said Duran days after the island marked the one-year anniversary of reporting its first case last year.
The expert said that since Cuba's COVID-9 outbreak in March 2020, the Chinese government, people and social organizations have been helping the Caribbean nation in its fight against the pandemic.
He said that China has provided Cuba with medical supplies and resources, meeting the high demand caused by the coronavirus crisis.
"China has the capacity to keep the pandemic at bay," he said, noting that Chinese people have abided by their quarantine measures.
Duran said that Cuban and Chinese peoples are united by "strong cultural and historical links" forged in a bilateral relationship that has withstood the test of time.
Photos
Related Stories
- China voices firm opposition to UK, G7 statements over Hong Kong
- Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China plans to build research station on moon's south pole: chief designer
- Liaison office of central gov't condemns foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs
- The Greater Bay Area embraces new round of foreign investment amid new five-year plan
- How China's democracy works
- Highlights: Wang Yi speaks on China's foreign policy and external relations
- China to intensify efforts to attract, utilize foreign investment
- High-profile meeting identifies China's next-stage reform priorities
- Rising container throughput indicates vitality of China's foreign trade
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.