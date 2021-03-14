Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Ten new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Saturday, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 5,141 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,962 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 179 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,044 by Saturday, including 183 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,225 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Saturday, and 4,596 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday also saw 10 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 262 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were under medical observation.