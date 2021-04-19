Languages

Monday, April 19, 2021

Lunar samples brought back by China's Chang'e-5 probe exhibited at museum

(Xinhua) 10:37, April 19, 2021

A visitor looks at lunar samples brought back by China's Chang'e-5 probe at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)


