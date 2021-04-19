Home>>
Lunar samples brought back by China's Chang'e-5 probe exhibited at museum
(Xinhua) 10:37, April 19, 2021
A visitor looks at lunar samples brought back by China's Chang'e-5 probe at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
