Lunar samples brought back by China's Chang'e-5 probe exhibited at museum

Xinhua) 10:37, April 19, 2021

A visitor looks at lunar samples brought back by China's Chang'e-5 probe at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

