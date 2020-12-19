Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Chang'e-5 retrieves 1,731 grams of moon samples

(Xinhua)    16:08, December 19, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-5 probe retrieved about 1,731 grams of samples from the moon, according to the China National Space Administration.

The samples were transferred to the Chinese research teams Saturday morning.

Scientists will carry out the storage, analysis and research of the country's first samples collected from the extraterrestrial object.

The return capsule of Chang'e-5 probe landed in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the early hours of Thursday, bringing back the samples collected from the moon. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York