Event held in Shanghai to mark 200-day countdown to opening of 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 10:01, April 19, 2021

Photo taken on April 18, 2021 shows a signing ceremony for the participants of the Fourth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, east China. An event to mark the 200-day countdown to the opening of the Fourth China International Import Expo was held in Shanghai on Sunday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

