4th CIIE holds promotional event to attract overseas enterprises

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) held its first promotional event online for overseas companies on Thursday, attracting more than 100 German enterprises.

Liu Fuxue, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, said organizers are actively attracting overseas enterprises through online promotional activities and sign-up sessions in a bid to offset the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The CIIE has proved to be an important business platform for companies around the world in showcasing their expertise to the Chinese market," said Jan Jovy, general manager of AHK China, Shanghai branch.

AHK China has rolled out a joint pavilion for small- and medium-sized German enterprises to take part in the expo overt the last three years, bringing them greater popularity and exposure, Jovy added.

Liu Donghai, vice general manager at Rhein-Koester Co., Ltd., said his company signed 10 projects in sectors including training, equipment manufacturing, education resource packages, and college construction, with government departments, schools, and enterprises at the last two editions of the CIIE.

As a member of the German Pavilion, the company is anticipating more such cooperations during the fourth CIIE, Liu added.

Around 170 German enterprises took part in last year's expo, with an overall exhibition area exceeding 18,000 square meters - both figures being the largest among European countries.

So far, hundreds of companies have signed up for the fourth CIIE, which is scheduled offline in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 this year.