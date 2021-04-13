CIIE spillover effect continues to expand

People's Daily Online) 17:08, April 13, 2021

The preparatory work for the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is proceeding smoothly, with the CIIE bureau confirming the participation of the second batch of 160 exhibitors for the event.

Vorwerk Group, an international diversified corporate group, which has participated in the first, second and third expos, signed a memorandum of understanding with the CIIE on its attendance at the expo for the next three consecutive years at the third CIIE held in Nov. 2020.

“Through the CIIE, Vorwerk has become known and welcomed by more Chinese consumers. We have high expectations of the CIIE, and hope that we can benefit a lot from it,” said Zha Sheng, general manager for Chinese operations of Vorwerk Group.

Volunteers pose for a group photo in front of decorations during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

The CIIE has offered an express channel for high-quality products from abroad to enter the Chinese market.

In March 2021, a 6C air circulation system developed by Panasonic hit the Chinese market, together with the company’s walking training robot, which garnered a great deal of attention at the 3rd CIIE.

Small products have also found their way into the Chinese market through the CIIE. For instance, after making its debut at the expo, coffee beans produced in the Pacific Island nation of East Timor are expected to generate a sales volume of more than $5 million in 2021 in the Chinese market.

“The expos are a manifestation of China’s determination to constantly expand its opening up. They also serve as an important platform for global firms to enter the Chinese market and expand their business there,” said Tetsuro Homma, CEO of China & Northeast Asia Company, Panasonic Corporation.

Present at the first, second and third expos, the Japanese company has brought to the Chinese market healthcare products, fresh food, and solutions on improving air quality, while realizing cooperation and win-win results with China.

“The CIIE platform has brought two major opportunities for us. It is a place where we showcase our products and future vision to the Chinese consumers, as well as an opportunity for us to test the potential of our products,” said Julian Blissett, General Motors (GM) executive vice president and president of GM China.

By turning exhibits into commodities and exhibitors into investors, the CIIE’s role has become more notable as a major platform for international procurement, for investment promotion, for cultural exchange and for open cooperation. It is now an international public good for the world to share.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)