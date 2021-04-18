World should advance vaccination amid pandemic: report
BOAO, Hainan, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The world should prioritize vaccination and the establishment of mutual health data recognition arrangements, according to a report released by the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Sunday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered not only the vulnerabilities in the global public health system but also an enormous global governance deficit, the BFA Sustainable Development: Asia and the World Annual Report 2021 said.
Since March, although many countries have accelerated their vaccination efforts, the woefully inadequate vaccine supply accentuates the inequality in distribution, the report said.
To make vaccines a real public good available across the world, the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative co-led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) and the WHO should facilitate the distribution of vaccines to poorer economies, it said.
Countries should boost cooperation in pandemic control and provide prompt assistance to countries and regions that are less able to fight the pandemic, the report said.
The BFA annual conference runs from April 18 to 21 in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 183 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
- China bio firm dispels fears of serious blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine
- China's first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to start Phase III trial in May: media
- IMF chief says "a shot in the arm" fastest way for global recovery
- Johnson &Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine pauses pending investigation as public trust plummets
- U.S. CDC advisors meet on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after blood clots reported
- Over 175 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
- Equal treatment for Taiwan compatriots seeking vaccination on mainland: spokesperson
- Clinical trial approved in Australia for needle-free COVID-19 vaccine
- Vaccination obligation key to herd immunity
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.