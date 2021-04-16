Home>>
Over 183 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 16:09, April 16, 2021
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- More than 183.53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.
