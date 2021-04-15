U.S. CDC advisors meet on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after blood clots reported

Xinhua) 08:47, April 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Xinhua) -- An advisory body of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) met on Wednesday to discuss next steps on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after rare blood clotting cases emerged in six recipients.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices focused on safety data of the vaccine and thromboembolic events, according to the meeting schedule.

The advisors are expected to vote on recommendations for use of the vaccine in the country.

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday called for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in six recipients.

In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets.

All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said the pause will allow more investigation into the cases, including the mechanism of the reactions, and history of the recipients.

More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States as of Monday, according to the CDC.

