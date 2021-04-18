Prince Philip's funeral held in Windsor

Xinhua) 09:54, April 18, 2021

A man with flowers observes a minute's silence ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in Windsor, Britain, on April 17, 2021. The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh was held Saturday in Windsor in line of the British government's coronavirus restrictions. Britain fell silent for a minute of reflection ahead of Prince Philip's funeral which began at 15:00 BST (1400 GMT) at St. George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which is about 35 kilometers away from central London. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

LONDON, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh was held Saturday in Windsor in line of the British government's coronavirus restrictions.

Britain fell silent for a minute of reflection ahead of Prince Philip's funeral which began at 15:00 BST (1400 GMT) at St. George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which is about 35 kilometers away from central London.

More than 730 members of the armed forces took part in the event, but given the current pandemic restrictions, only 30 mourners were allowed to attend the funeral inside St George's Chapel, including Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family.

The 30 guests at the funeral wore morning coats with medals, or day dress, but not military uniform.

The event was a "ceremonial royal funeral", rather than a state funeral, which "very much reflects the duke's wishes", according to Buckingham palace.

Members of the public are not allowed to attend the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funeral was shown live on television.

Some members of the public have been in Windsor to pay tribute to the late duke, but the area has largely been quiet due to restrictions, according to the BBC.

Prince Philip died at the aged of 99 last Friday. He was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921. He married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

