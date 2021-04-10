UK's Prince Philip dies aged 99: Buckingham Palace

Xinhua) 09:10, April 10, 2021

File photo taken on June 17, 2017 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip returning to the Buckingham Palace in London, Britain. Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced Friday. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

LONDON, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," said the statement. Enditem

