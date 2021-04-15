Attempts of anti-China forces to damage Xinjiang doomed to fail: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:54, April 15, 2021

Photo taken on April 9, 2021 shows a view of Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Attempts to destabilize Xinjiang and hinder China's development by so-called German scholar Adrian Zenz and the evil anti-China forces behind him are doomed to fail, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when commenting on the development that a court in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region accepted a lawsuit against Adrian Zenz for fabricating "forced labor" rumors.

In the lawsuit filed at the Intermediate People's Court of Kashgar Prefecture in south Xinjiang, the Shache Xiongying Textile Co., Ltd. demanded Adrian Zenz to stop infringement, eliminate the impact induced by the rumors, tender an apology, and compensate the company for the losses.

"China is a country under the rule of law. The relevant enterprise filing a lawsuit against Adrian Zenz reflects stronger awareness of the law of the Chinese people as well as their greater consciousness to safeguard their own rights," the spokesperson said. "We support the move, which is heartening to everyone."

Calling Adrian Zenz's so-called research related to Xinjiang blatant rumors, Zhao said the fabricated claims damaged the interests of legally operating enterprises in the region as well as people who shake off poverty and become better off through hard work.

Chinese people and the international society are now able to see the ugly face of Adrian Zenz and the forces behind him more clearly, he added.

As the lawsuit advances, Adrian Zenz's despicable acts of concocting rumors will be further exposed to the Chinese people and the international community, the spokesperson noted.

"Attempts of Adrian Zenz and the evil anti-China forces behind him to endanger the security and stability of Xinjiang and hinder China's development will collapse," Zhao said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)