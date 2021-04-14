China urges Turkey to reverse decision on ETIM terrorist

April 14, 2021

File photo shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China urges Turkey to face up to Abudukadir Yapuquan's essence as a terrorist and reverse its erroneous decision to avoid serious negative influence on China-Turkey relations, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the Turkish decision to refuse China's extradition request for Abudukadir Yapuquan, who is suspected of committing the crime of terrorism as a member of the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM). According to reports, the Turkish side has removed judicial control measures and outbound restrictions on Abudukadir Yapuquan.

"The ETIM is a terrorist organization listed by the UN Security Council and is recognized as such by Turkey," said Zhao, adding that Abudukadir Yapuquan, who has plotted terrorist activities on Chinese territory many times, is one of the initiators of the ETIM.

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the decision made by the Turkish court, Zhao said.

