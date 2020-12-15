China, Turkey vow to enhance cooperation on COVID, counterterrorism

China and Turkey on Monday hailed bilateral partnership in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, and called for more cooperation on counterterrorism efforts.

In a phone call, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the fight against coronavirus and cooperation on vaccination.

Cavusoglu began by praising China's achievement in pandemic prevention and vaccine development.

Stressing Turkey's confidence in the Chinese vaccine, Cavusoglu said the country has already purchased a batch of vaccine from China for emergency use.

Wang, for his part, emphasized that mutual political trust lies at the heart of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

He assured his Turkish counterpart of China's firm support and necessary assistance to Turkey in its fight against COVID-19 while hoping the two countries can work jointly in counterterrorism.

China opposes the politicization of and double standards on counterterrorism, Wang said, reiterating that the East Turkestan Islamic Movement is a terrorist organization recognized by the United Nations.

China hopes to strengthen cooperation on combating terrorism with Turkey, the Chinese foreign minister said.

Cavusoglu echoed Wang's words by reaffirming Turkey's commitment to counterterrorism. Turkey will not allow any attempts to damage China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Turkish foreign minister stressed.