Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi sends condolences to Turkish president over earthquake

(Xinhua)    10:01, November 07, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over a recent earthquake disaster.

In the message, Xi said he was shocked to learn that the earthquake caused massive casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the deaths, and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the wounded.

Xi also conveyed his wish that the Turkish people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date. Enditem

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York