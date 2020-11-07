Xi sends condolences to Turkish president over earthquake

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over a recent earthquake disaster.

In the message, Xi said he was shocked to learn that the earthquake caused massive casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the deaths, and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the wounded.

Xi also conveyed his wish that the Turkish people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date. Enditem