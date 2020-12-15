China, Turkey to deepen cooperation, strengthen relations

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China and Turkey should solemnly commemorate their 50 years of diplomatic ties, deepen political mutual trust and cooperation, and push their relations to a higher level.

Wang made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

During the call, Chavushoglu congratulated China on successfully containing the COVID-19 epidemic, and praised the country's achievements in vaccine research and development.

Turkey, which has announced an urgent procurement of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, believes that China's vaccines are safe and effective, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in this regard, Chavushoglu said.

The Turkish side hopes to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China next year as an opportunity to further deepen cooperation with China and improve bilateral relations, said the Turkish foreign minister.

Wang, for his part, said that since the beginning of the year, China and Turkey have worked closely in the provision of medical supplies, sharing experiences in combatting the virus, and on the third phase of clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine.

Seeing that the second wave of the epidemic is now spreading globally, China is willing to stand firmly with the Turkish people until Turkey defeats the epidemic, he said.

Turkey's decision to purchase Chinese vaccine reflects its trust in China, and China is willing to assist Turkey whenever necessary, Wang said.

Political mutual trust is the foundation of the strategic cooperative relationship between the two countries, Wang said.

Leaders of the two countries have exchanged views on this topic multiple times and agreed on mutual understanding and mutual support regarding each other's core interests and matters of major concern, he added.

China and Turkey share common concern in fighting terrorism and maintaining national security and stability, Wang said, adding that the two sides should oppose blatant "double standards" when it comes to fighting terrorism.

Noting that the East Turkestan Islamic Movement is a global terror group designated by the UN Security Council, Wang said that it is the obligation of all countries to combat the group, and China is willing to carry out more in-depth anti-terror cooperation with Turkey.

Chavushoglu said that Turkey is also a victim of terrorism and it opposes any form of terrorism and the politicization of counter-terrorism issues, and will strictly abide by the UN Security Council resolutions that identify relevant international terrorist organizations, he said.

The Turkish side will not allow anyone to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the Turkish foreign minister.