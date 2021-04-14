China's largest land port handles 10,000 China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) April 14, 2021

HOHHOT, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The number of China-Europe freight trains traveling via Manzhouli, China's largest land port, reached 10,000 on Tuesday, according to local railway authorities.

Loaded with 61 containers carrying chairs, towels, valves, portable air conditioners and other products, a freight train left Manzhouli for Poland on Tuesday, becoming the 10,000th China-Europe freight train to cross the pass.

In the first quarter of this year, the number of China-Europe freight trains passing Manzhouli reached 951, up 60.4 percent year on year, according to Manzhouli branch of the China Railway Harbin Group Co. Ltd.

Since the first China-Europe freight train passing Manzhouli in 2013, the average monthly number of such trains has exceeded 300, the branch said.

Currently there are 52 China-Europe freight train routes that pass through Manzhouli, reaching 28 cities in 13 European countries.

