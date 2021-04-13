Afghanistan to face growing emission of greenhouse gases: report

KABUL, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan's National Environment Protection Agency (NEPA) has warned that the Asian country would face growing emission of greenhouse gases in the next few years if not taking counter measures.

Afghanistan emitted up to 140 percent more greenhouse gases from 1990 to 2017 and the emission was feared to increase by 21 percent by 2037, the agency said in its report released here.

The report aims to help modify the NEPA's priorities in helping the country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.

"This could be one of the most important and helpful reports for us to implement our next measures in the reduction of greenhouse gases and adaptation to the climate change," the agency said, noting that climate change is a grave concern for the country.

In 2015, the agency began the work of developing low emission development strategy intended to help Afghanistan promote social and economic development while keeping greenhouse gas emissions at low levels.

According to the report, Afghanistan has witnessed over recent years rise in temperatures at higher levels compared to other countries, in addition to lack of groundwater and less snowfall and rainfall which it has blamed on climate change.

Afghanistan, a member of the Paris Agreement on climate change, is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from 2020 to 2030, the report noted.

