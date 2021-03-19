8 militants, 2 soldiers killed in northern Afghanistan's clashes

Xinhua) 09:46, March 19, 2021

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan, March 18 (Xinhua) -- At least eight Taliban militants and two Afghan security forces members were killed during clashes in the country's northern Badakhshan province early Thursday, a local official confirmed.

The clashes erupted between Taliban militants and security forces at about 2:00 a.m. local time in Abkhora area of Baharak district, killing eight attacking militants and two security personnel, Abdul Halim Hamdard, district chief of Baharak told Xinhua.

There were also five soldiers and five militants wounded in the three-hour-long conflict, he said.

The mountainous province has been the scene of heavy clashes in recent years.

The Taliban militants fighting government forces in the region did not immediately comment on the report.