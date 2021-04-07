Chinese lawmakers submit 8,993 proposals to legislative session

Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) leave the Great Hall of the People after the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, submitted a total of 8,993 proposals during the annual session earlier this March, according to data made public on Tuesday.

The proposals centered on current priorities in economic and social development and bottleneck problems the country faces in the endeavor. So said a meeting on the proposal handling, criticisms, and opinions put forward by national lawmakers.

Addressing the forum, Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, urged all-out efforts to respond to every proposal piece.

After being categorized, the proposals were handed over to 194 state organs for further replies, according to the meeting.

Wang stressed that hot-button issues affecting people's immediate interests should be well addressed in handling the proposals.

