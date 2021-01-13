China's plan for promoting rule of law hailed by experts

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's recently-unveiled plan on building the rule of law in the country has laid out systematic arrangements for promoting a law-based society and provided a road map for its overall promotion in the coming years, law experts noted.

The plan to build the rule of law in China (2020-2025), issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, states that the rule of law is a hallmark of human civilization's progress, as well as the basic way of governance.

This is the first time since the founding of the People's Republic of China and the founding of the CPC that the CPC Central Committee has directly formulated and implemented a plan for building the rule of law in China, making systematic plans and arrangements from a comprehensive strategic perspective, said Hu Jianmiao, a law professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (the National Academy of Governance).

Calling the release of the plan a new chapter for building the rule of law in China, Mo Jihong, a law expert with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said in order to advance the rule of law, China must continue to strengthen the leadership of the Party and encourage state organs, social organizations and individual citizens to actively participate in the process.

Experts also agreed that the plan is clearly problem-oriented and reflects a response to public needs.

Taking into consideration the common concerns of the society in recent years, the plan has put forward systematic and targeted legal measures and corresponding goals, said Fu Zitang, president of Southwest University of Political Science and Law.