China to step up legal efforts for IPR protection

(Xinhua)    09:15, January 12, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has vowed better protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) through judicial and procuratorial efforts in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

To better uphold an innovation-driven development, the SPP plans to establish an organ to guide IPR-related procuratorial work, which is expected to integrate criminal, civil and administrative procuratorial functions, according to a national meeting on procuratorial work that concluded Monday.

The organ will strengthen guidance of related work in eight pilot provinces and municipalities in the country, and introduce this innovative measure in localities with more IPR cases at an appropriate time.

The SPP stressed sound mechanisms for protection of innovation and entrepreneurship at the meeting, demanding that procuratorate organs prudently handle cases involving research funding and strictly follow criteria for criminal prosecution.

