Chinese prosecutors crack "hard nuts" in handling public complaints

(Xinhua)    09:51, January 12, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) succeeded in resolving 344 of the 348 public complaints that had remained unsolved for more than five years in 2020, statistics from the SPP showed.

The SPP oversaw the resolution of these complaints and assigned prosecutors to supervise the handling of particularly difficult cases.

Statistics from the SPP also showed that in 2020, procuratorial organs across the country received a total of 927,000 public complaint cases, 4.3 percent fewer than the previous year.

