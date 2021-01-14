Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches online litigation service platform for lawyers

(Xinhua)    16:44, January 14, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) and the Ministry of Justice on Thursday launched an online litigation platform for lawyers.

The platform provides 35 online litigation services, which are also available on a mini-program on WeChat, China's popular social media platform, according to a press conference.

Users can file cases online. Document delivery and authentication and court trials online have also become a reality, according to the press conference.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak, the SPC mobilized courts at all levels to move services online in February of last year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York