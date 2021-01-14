China launches online litigation service platform for lawyers

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) and the Ministry of Justice on Thursday launched an online litigation platform for lawyers.

The platform provides 35 online litigation services, which are also available on a mini-program on WeChat, China's popular social media platform, according to a press conference.

Users can file cases online. Document delivery and authentication and court trials online have also become a reality, according to the press conference.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak, the SPC mobilized courts at all levels to move services online in February of last year.