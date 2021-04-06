People-centered philosophy fundamental in China's poverty alleviation: white paper
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- People-centered philosophy is the fundamental driving force behind China's cause of poverty reduction, said a white paper released Tuesday by China's State Council Information Office.
Success has proven that the problem of poverty, in essence, is how the people should be treated, according to the white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."
"Only with this philosophy, can a country identify those who are poor, adopt concrete measures and deliver genuine outcomes; only with this philosophy, can it draw on inexhaustible motivation, set a clear direction, and find the right approach," said the document.
China's poverty elimination effort in the new era is a full and vivid expression of its people-centered philosophy and the Communist Party of China's mission of serving the people wholeheartedly, it said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Economic growth sustained, rapid in China's impoverished areas: white paper
- China issues white paper on energy
- China to issue white paper on energy
- China releases white paper on employment, labor rights in Xinjiang
- Posters: Fighting COVID-19, China in Action
- Commentary: White paper demonstrates China's strategic achievements in fighting COVID-19
- 1.4 billion people 'formidable force' fighting coronavirus
- Highlights from white paper on China's fight against COVID-19
- Over 3,000 COVID-19 patients aged above 80 cured in China's Hubei: white paper
- Millions of Chinese medical workers battle COVID-19 at front line: white paper
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.