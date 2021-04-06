People-centered philosophy fundamental in China's poverty alleviation: white paper

Xinhua) 11:16, April 06, 2021

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- People-centered philosophy is the fundamental driving force behind China's cause of poverty reduction, said a white paper released Tuesday by China's State Council Information Office.

Success has proven that the problem of poverty, in essence, is how the people should be treated, according to the white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."

"Only with this philosophy, can a country identify those who are poor, adopt concrete measures and deliver genuine outcomes; only with this philosophy, can it draw on inexhaustible motivation, set a clear direction, and find the right approach," said the document.

China's poverty elimination effort in the new era is a full and vivid expression of its people-centered philosophy and the Communist Party of China's mission of serving the people wholeheartedly, it said.

