Economic growth sustained, rapid in China's impoverished areas: white paper
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China's poor areas have achieved sustained and rapid economic growth as the battle against poverty released the potential of these areas and injected vigor into their development, said a white paper issued on Tuesday.
Poverty-stricken areas have seen notable improvements in their economic structure, said the white paper issued by the State Council Information Office, titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."
Businesses that leverage local strengths have been growing and thriving, including such new forms as e-commerce, photovoltaic technology, and tourism, according to the paper.
The economy in poor areas has diversified, and effective market supply has increased.
"These developments provide solid foundations for economic growth," said the paper.
A steady increase in incomes has created higher demand for life quality and cultural activities, which has stimulated a surge in consumption in rural areas, and provided support for the domestic economy, the paper noted.
