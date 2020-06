BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Millions of Chinese medical workers grappled with the COVID-19 epidemic at the front line across the country, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

Showing professional devotion and a deep respect for life, the medical workers risked their own lives, racing against time and working around the clock to try to save every patient, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."