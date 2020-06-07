Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
China establishes strict, efficient COVID-19 information release system: white paper

(Xinhua)    11:27, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has established a strict, professional and efficient system of COVID-19 information release amid its all-out effort to contain the epidemic, said a white paper on the country's fight against COVID-19.

China has released authoritative and detailed information as early as possible on a regular basis, thus effectively responding to public concern and building public consensus, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

Strict regulations are in place to see there is no withholding of information, underreporting, or delay in reporting cases of infection, it said.

