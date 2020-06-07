China establishes strict, efficient COVID-19 information release system: white paper

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has established a strict, professional and efficient system of COVID-19 information release amid its all-out effort to contain the epidemic, said a white paper on the country's fight against COVID-19.

China has released authoritative and detailed information as early as possible on a regular basis, thus effectively responding to public concern and building public consensus, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

Strict regulations are in place to see there is no withholding of information, underreporting, or delay in reporting cases of infection, it said.