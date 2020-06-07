Over 3,000 COVID-19 patients aged above 80 cured in China's Hubei: white paper

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients over the age of 80, including seven centenarians, have been cured in Hubei, the Chinese province once hardest hit by COVID-19, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

Many of these cured senior patients were brought back to life from the verge of death, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

It offered an example of a 70-year-old patient, who was saved thanks to intensive treatment and care by more than 10 medical workers over a period of several weeks. The cost of his treatment, nearly 1.5 million yuan (around 211,372 U.S. dollars), was fully covered by the government, it said.

Tailored treatment was given to elderly patients with underlying medical conditions, said the white paper, adding that as long as there was the slightest hope, doctors would never give up, and the need for personnel, medicines, equipment or funds was met.