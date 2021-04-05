Nearly 90 pct Chinese youths consider learning Party history important: survey

Xinhua) 09:17, April 05, 2021

BEIJING, April 5 -- Nearly 90 percent of Chinese youths consider it necessary for young people to learn the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), showed a survey conducted by China Youth Daily.

The survey showed that 82.7 percent of its 2,042 interviewees, of whom 66.7 percent were born in or after 1990, were learning Party history or had plans to do so.

Through learning the history of the CPC, young people can acquire a comprehensive understanding of the Party and the country as a whole, thus developing the right values, said Ma Bin, an interviewee.

The year 2021 marks the centenary of the CPC. Attaching great importance to the learning and education of Party history, the CPC Central Committee launched a major campaign to motivate all Party members to participate in the effort earlier this year. Enditem

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)