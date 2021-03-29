CPC issues regulation on organizational punishment

March 29, 2021

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has issued a trial regulation on organizational punishment.

The office also issued a circular, made public Sunday, on the implementation of the regulation, noting that organizational punishment is an essential means to educate and administer cadres, as well as a significant measure to ensure full and strict governance over the Party.

It also emphasized the importance of improving the execution of regulations and provisions while calling for precise and scientific measures to advance related work.

Organizational punishment, targeting cadres who violate regulations, discipline and laws, as well as fail in their duties, lack accountability and self-restraint, includes adjustment of positions and ranks, such as removal and demotion, according to the regulation.

The 19-item regulation went into effect on the day of its promulgation.

