Book on history of CPC published

Xinhua) 17:02, March 28, 2021

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A book on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been published by the Central Party School Press.

The 700,000-word book with 15 chapters, was divided into two volumes and is a systematic record of major events, conferences, documents and characters in the Party's history.

The book will help readers better understand why the leadership of the Party and Marxism are successful in China, said the author, Li Zhongjie.

