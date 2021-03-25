Senior official stresses more efforts to correct misconduct

Xinhua) 09:10, March 25, 2021

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, inspects the provincial disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2021. Zhao made an inspection tour in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from March 21 to 24. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official has called for sustained disciplinary inspection and supervision work to correct misconduct to ensure the smooth implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for development.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during his inspection tour in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from March 21 to 24.

Stressing solid progress in improving the primary-level supervision system, Zhao urged supervisory efforts at the grassroots to oversee the implementation of government policies and measures promulgated to benefit people's well-being and promote common prosperity.

Zhao underlined the awareness of risks of misconduct, calling for perseverance in implementing the CPC Central Committee's eight-point code for improving Party and government conduct.

Urging enhanced efforts to fight against corruption and misconduct occurring on the people's doorsteps, Zhao stressed supervision over the coordinated promotion of poverty alleviation and rural vitalization.

