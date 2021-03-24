CPC issues centenary celebration logo
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Wednesday released the logo for the CPC's 100th anniversary celebrations.
The logo is expected to appear in celebration decorations and various articles used for publicity and education activities among the public.
A statement released by the publicity authority has specified the scope of the logo's application, including its usage in making invitations, documents and notices for celebration and publicity events, as well as in media reports.
The statement also emphasizes that the logo should only be used in activities related to the centenary celebrations.
A series of events will be held to celebrate the centenary of the CPC this year.
