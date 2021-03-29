China's CanSino to offer tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX

Xinhua) 16:47, March 29, 2021

A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin, China August 17, 2020. [Photo/Agencies]

BEIJING - China's CanSino Biologics Inc has proposed providing "tens of million of doses" of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, Reuters quoted a senior executive of the company as saying.

Pierre Morgon, senior vice president at CanSino, told the media outlet in an interview that the firm made the proposal in December last year to supply vaccines between late 2021 and the end of 2022.

"We are happy to go beyond 2022 if there was still an expectation to do so," Morgon was quoted in the report on Thursday.

The offering to COVAX, which is backed by the World Health Organization, is the lowest price that CanSino uses in markets outside China, where richer countries are subject to prices about three times higher, the report added.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)